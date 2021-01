Northumberland County AOAA Gets $70,000 Grant

HARRISBURG – One of the Valley’s popular outdoor adventure areas is getting another boost in state grant money. State Senator John Gordner (R-27th, Berwick) and State Representative Kurt Masser (R-107th, Elysburg) announced Tuesday the Northumberland County AOAA is receiving a $70,500 grant.

The funds will help construct a comfort area at the facility in Coal Township. That grant was administered by the state DCNR.