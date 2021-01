Woman, ‘Fair, After Violent Crash along Route 15

Woman In Fair Condition After Being Airborne 30 Feet From Crash

MONROE TOWNSHIP – A Mifflinburg woman is in fair condition her car flew about 30-feet in a crash on Route 15. Selinsgrove state police say injured was 53-year-old Jamie Weeder. Troopers say the crash occurred Sunday just before 8:30 p.m. along Routes 15 just south of Lupine Lane in Monroe Township, Snyder County.

Selinsgrove troopers say Weeder was traveling north on 15 when she traveled off the road, and flew down an embankment. Troopers say Weeder was air borne about 30 feet before striking the opposing embankment. She was wearing a seatbelt. Troopers say Weeder was taken to Geisinger where a spokeswoman said she was listed in fair condition Monday.