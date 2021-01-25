Report: PA Game Commission Plans to Expand Sunday Hunting

PA Headlines 1/25/21

HARRISBURG, Pa. (PennLive) – PennLive is reporting…Expanded Sunday hunting in Pennsylvania took another step forward on Saturday, as the Pennsylvania Board of Game Commissioners approved the action as proposed rulemaking. If the board approves it again as final rulemaking at its meeting in April, the species that may be hunted on 2 of the 3 Sundays that state legislators allowed the commission to enact last year. In addition to archery hunting for deer, on Sunday, November 14, hunters would be permitted to pursue squirrel, grouse, rabbit, pheasant, woodchuck, opossum, skunk, weasel, raccoon and porcupine. And, on Sunday November 21, in addition to bear, they would be permitted hunt for squirrel, grouse, rabbit, pheasant, woodchuck, opossum, skunk, weasel, raccoon and porcupine.

After a long-running, recurring battle in the state legislature, the commission last year was given the authority to set 3 Sundays when hunting would be legal for the first since before Pennsylvania became a state: one within the archery deer season, one within the firearms deer season and one on another Sunday selected by the commission. Historic full weekend of firearms hunting for deer opens on an average, normal note

Commissions also preliminarily approved concurrent hunting for antlered and antlerless deer statewide throughout the firearms deer season. The season is proposed to open on Saturday, November 27. Deer hunting also would be allowed on Sunday, November 28, the only Sunday during firearms deer season when deer hunting is permitted. The season would close on Saturday, December 11..

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — WHTM TV is reporting…On Saturday the New York Times Reported that Congressman Scott Perry played a pivotal role in a plan to remove the acting attorney general. Pa. Rep. Perry accused of playing pivotal role in Trump’s plot to oust attorney general. Sunday the Pennsylvania Democratic Party Chairwoman Nancy Paton Mills released a statement regarding Perry’s attempt to use the Justice Department to overturn the 2020 election results. “Scott Perry has disgraced South Central Pennsylvania, failed his country, and betrayed the trust of anyone who cares about our democracy,” Mills said. “He is a stain on our Congress and must resign immediately.”

According to the report Perry introduced the acting head of the Civil Division, Jeffery Clark, to Trump and devised a plan to remove the acting attorney general. “If he fails to do so, Leader McCarthy must remove him from his committee assignments, and the NRCC and PA GOP must formally refuse to spend on his behalf,” Mills said in her statement. The plan to oust the attorney general fell apart after other deputies found out and threatened to quit.