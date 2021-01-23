700+ Northumberland County Residents Receive First Vaccine Shot

HARRISBURG – A sign of progress…there is a big jump in the number of people who have received their first vaccine in Northumberland County.

The state Department of Health reported Saturday, that 749 more people in the county got their first dose of the vaccine. That brings to 4,687, the number of residents of Northumberland County who have received one shot. 88 more have their second shot, for a total of 861. In The Valley, 1,315 more people have received their first dose of the vaccine.

Other vaccinations numbers locally, 177 more people in Montour County got their first dose of the vaccine Friday, for a total of 2,323. Additionally, the state says 964 people in the county have received both doses. In Snyder County, 193 more people have their first shot, for a total of 1,089. 257 in the Snyder County have had their second shot. In Union County, 226 more people got their first shot for a total of 1,824. 556 have received both.

Other local pandemic trends…Statewide hospitalizations are about the same with 4,100 or so people hospitalized in the state. Geisinger Danville has 13 fewer patients, for a total of 131 people hospitalized with coronavirus. They have fewer people in the ICU; 29, down from 36 the day before, and about the same number, 22, on a ventilator.

Geisinger Shamokin has three additional patients, and two more people in the ICU. They have 11 people admitted, two in the ICU and none on ventilators. Evangelical Community Hospital in Lewisburg has four more patients admitted with the disease; 42 patients, seven in the ICU, and one on a ventilator.

At federal and state prisons in The Valley, the penitentiary at Lewisburg has the largest outbreak. They have a dozen more inmates with the disease. USP Lewisburg has 64 inmates and about the same number of staff with the disease (25).

Allenwood federal prisons have two more staff with the disease, and about the same number of inmates (40). There are 38 inmates at the medium security prison, two at the low security prison, and zero inmates at USP Allenwood, who have COVID-19. At SCI Coal Township, no change in their numbers; zero inmates have coronavirus, and 15 staffers have, or have had, the disease.

At state run facilities locally, no change in COVID-19 numbers Saturday: Selinsgrove Center has 55 residents (28 active), and 186 staff (40 active). Danville State Hospital reports 36 patients, with zero active, and 31 staff, with seven active.

As for local counties, the largest local increase in the number of cases is Northumberland County, where there are 97 more cases of the disease, and seven new deaths. They’ve had 6,431 people test positive, and a total of 286 deaths since the pandemic began. Montour County has 12 fewer cases reported for a total of 1511, they’ve had 45 deaths. Montour County’s numbers, tabulated by the Department of Health, vary greatly each day.

In Snyder County, there are 23 new cases of COVID-19 for a total 2,432 people have contracted the disease, of them 63 have died. In Union County, 37 more people have tested positive; 3,849 people have tested positive so far, and there have been 68 deaths.

Statewide, there were 5,785 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 799,957. Right now, there are 4,169 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19, that is about the same as the day before. Of that number, 822 patients are in the intensive care, and just under 500 are on ventilators (479). 205 new deaths are reported for a total of 20,526 deaths attributed to COVID-19 since the pandemic began.

A positive trend…the PA Department of Health reports, statewide percent positivity for the week of January 15 – January 21 decreased to 10.5% over last week.