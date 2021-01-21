Sunbury Takery Has Food and Product Giveaway Thursday

SUNBURY – The monthly food and product giveaway in Sunbury called ‘The Takery’ has a giveaway scheduled for today. Organizers say they will be in Cameron Park today 4pm to 5:30pm with their Takery event.

They say they’ll have free homemade meals, sandwiches, baked goods, winter clothing, cleaning products, hygiene productions, canned goods and other items. Masking is required, and social distancing will be observed.

The Takery is organized by Sunbury Together, which says it is a group of religious leaders of all faiths, “Working to build community and spiritual well-being for all Sunbury area residents.”