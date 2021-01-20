Troopers: Assistant Manager Steals $85,000 from Business

LEWISBURG – An inside job at Country Cupboard…state police say a trusted employee stole tens of thousands of dollars while serving as an assistant general manager. Troopers have charged with theft by deception, 44-year-old Andrew Gemberling of Lewisburg. They say he used a range of methods to steal $85,000 from the company dating back to 2018.

State police say they were called to the business last December regarding some suspicious activity involving credit cards, that suspicion pointed to an internal theft. They shortly found out Gemberling arranged fraudulent refunds to his personal bank account, and then admitted he’d been doing that for three to five years.

Troopers say he admitted stealing cash from the cash drawers, and misused the company’s credit cards. Gemberling was arraigned on theft charges and freed on $10,000 bail, he’ll face a hearing next week.