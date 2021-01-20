Finding Joy in 2021: Still Time to Get Healthy in New Year

SUNBURY—January is a time for looking forward and two local dieticians say be realistic when it comes to your goals. Weis Markets Lifestyle Initiative Manager Beth Stark and Healthy Living Coordinator Kathryn Long recently shared six habits for health and happiness in 2021. The habits are meant to improve your physical, mental, and emotional health. Long says one priority is to find joy in the little things.

“Even something as simple as expressing gratitude, surrounding yourself with people who lift you up, or even something as simple as listening to your favorite music or getting up early and watching the sunrise or watching the sunset—all those simple pleasures in life,” Long said.

Beth Stark says exercising regularly is important, too. “Maybe map out for the week what day you can fit some kind of movement into your lifestyle and what does that look like and how are you going to make that happen,” Stark said.

Here are their six habits for health and happiness in 2021: