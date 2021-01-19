Addressing Valley Food Insecurity, New Food Hub Launched

Food Hub Collaboration Brings Local Orgs Together to Address Food Insecurity

LEWISBURG – Food insecurity can be a symptom of poverty and several organizations in the Valley have come together to address the issue.

Emily Gorski, Community Impact Director with the Union-Snyder Community Action Agency says they’ve partnered with Evangelical Community Hospital, the Lewisburg YMCA and Geisinger to create the region’s first food hub located at The Miller Center in Lewisburg.

“That is a centralized storage space and distribution center so that we can make sure our existing food pantries and distribution programs around Union County, which is an impressive about 60 programs going on around Union County alone, making sure that those programs are stocked with enough food to keep doing what they’re doing,” she said.

While they have big plans for expansion to in-person meals and community classes, Gorski says they are currently focused on being a distribution site to support existing food programs, “So if you go into The Miller Center, you’re not really going to see a lot. “

“We are tucked away in their previously used café, kitchen space. So, we’re kind of behind the scenes, storing food, accepting donations, and making sure that these pantries that are working so hard during the pandemic are stocked with enough food.”

Gorski says the food hub also opens the door to identify and help families who may be experiencing difficulties in other areas, “By being able to connect families who are food insecure with sustainable access to food, and healthy food at that, we’re able to free up a huge area of stress.”

The food hub is currently accepting both monetary and food donations. More information can be found at www.union-snydercaa.org