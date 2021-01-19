Money Coming for Two Local Rail Projects: Rail Work Starts Soon

HARRISBURG- Grant money is coming for two rail projects in the Valley. Governor Tom Wolf announced 26 rail freight improvement projects this week (Jan. 12). The projects will enhance freight mobility while creating or sustaining more than 200 jobs in PA.

In Northumberland County, $2.6 million will go to Boyd Station to construct four new tracks and install unloading equipment. In Union County, nearly $131,000 will go to Winfield Storage to rehabilitate about 400 feet of track and build an unloading pit and conveyor. Pennsylvania has 65 operating railroads, more than any other state.