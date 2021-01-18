An Armed Robbery Occurred At Union County Gas Station

NEW COLUMBIA – State police are investigating an armed robbery at a gas station/convenience store in Union County. Troopers say the 5:30pm hold up happened Sunday at the Sunoco-Quick Shop on New Columbia Road.

They say a six foot tall white male, wearing blue jeans, black sweatshirt, camo ball cap and white bandana, had a black handgun and demanded money. They say he got away small amount of cash and left in a black or dark colored full sized pick-up truck with a cap on it.

Anyone with information the robbery is asked to call state police.