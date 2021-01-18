Treating the COVID-19 Variants: Doc Says, ‘All The Same Virus’

DANVILLE- The head of Geisinger Medical Center says there is good news and bad news when it comes to the variants that have emerged of COVID-19. CEO Dr. Jaewon Ryu says the good news is that the variants are treated just like the first strain.

“The good thing here is that clinically it doesn’t make a whole lot of difference. We still treat it the same. The same precautions that I mentioned applied. And, from what we now the vaccine should be effective against these variants as well,” Ryu said.

He added that the bad news is that the variants are more contagious, so the activity level could pick up since the same interaction could spread the virus more. Ryu gave an update to the media on Geisinger’s COVID-19 efforts recently.