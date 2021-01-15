Raise the Region Announces Ninth Annual Event for March

Annual Event to Raise Money for Local Nonprofits

WILLIAMSPORT – The big Raise the Region fundraising event is in the planning stages…The ninth annual Raise the Region, an event to help Valley communities support local nonprofit organizations, will be held March 10 and March 11.

The First Community Foundation Partnership of Pennsylvania (FCFP) will launch the 30-hour fundraising event, in partnership with Blaise Alexander Family Dealerships, on Wednesday, March 10 at 6 p.m. and to through March 11 at 11:59 p.m. Blaise Alexander Family Dealerships donated $150,000 to be used as a match for donations made during the event.

Nonprofit participation is open to 501c3 organizations serving residents Columbia, Lycoming, Montour, Northumberland, Snyder, and Union counties. Pre-registration is required by February 26 and more information can be found at RaiseTheRegion.org.