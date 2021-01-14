Geisinger Reveals Comparisons: COVID Now Less Deadly

DANVILLE- Geisinger Medical Center continues to battle the pandemic, but the hospital’s CEO is hopeful that the distribution of the coronavirus vaccine will help greatly. CEO Dr. Jaewon Ryu updated the media recently and says many of their sites are still at full capacity, as they have been since mid-November. That is expected to continue as they see positive tests increase, which means activity levels at hospitals will be up for the next week or two. In December, about 14 percent of patients who were admitted for COVID died.

“That death rate is lower than what it was in the early phases of the pandemic, so I think that’s somewhat reassuring, but at the same time, the numbers of people who are in the hospital with the disease are substantially more,” Ryu said.

The CEO added that even though the rates have gone down, the number of people has gone up which means more deaths have occurred in the month of December. Ryu encourages people to get the COVID-19 vaccine when it is available to them. He says that will be just one more way in addition to masks, hand washing, and social distancing that will help stop the spread of the virus.