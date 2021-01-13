Narcan Distribution and How to Use It on Someone in Need

Evangelical Community Hospital Hosting Contactless Narcan Distribution

LEWISBURG – Another drive-through Narcan distribution event is taking place this week, thanks to the coordination of Evangelical Community Hospital and the Miller Center.

The event is for anyone who has someone they care about who has the potential to overdoses through opioid use. The Narcan will be distributed with no questions asked and a short hand-on demonstration will be given to each recipient on how to administer it on someone in need.

It’s taking place Wednesday, January 13 from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and again on the same day from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

The distribution will take place at the Miller Center for Recreation and Wellness in Lewisburg during both timeframes. Interested individuals should drive under the front door awning at the entrance on Hardwood Drive. The distribution is contactless and anonymous.