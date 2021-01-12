Newly Launched “Career Closet” Helps Job Seekers Dress for Success

Empowering Jobseekers with a Wardrobe Update; Career Closet Opens Locally

SUNBURY – Business suits and professional clothing can be expensive, and two area organizations want to help jobseekers who might be struggling to update their wardrobe.

A “Career Closet,” providing professional clothing for community members in need, has launched in the Valley. The Greater Susquehanna Valley United Way, in partnership with Angela Hummel Consulting, is offering men’s and women’s clothing and accessories in all sizes for individuals looking for a job, going to an interview, or who may need business attire for on-site job opportunities.

A volunteer stylist will help customers select outfits at no charge. Customers will also receive a “Success Packet,” filled with interview and resume tips, as well as other resources for career success.

The Career Closet is also accepting donations of new, gently used, and laundered professional clothing, as well as shoes and accessories. To donate or to schedule a visit to the Career Closet, go to the United Way website: www/gsvuw.org/careercloset

Health and safety measures are in place and masks are required to enter.