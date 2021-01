BEAVER SPRINGS – State police say a woman injured in a crash nearly two weeks ago, died last week at Geisinger. Troopers today tell us, 71-year-old Bonita Mattern of Beaver Springs died January 5, from injuries sustained in a crash December 31.

They say it was about 10am New Years Eve morning; she was in Creek Road in Spring Township, Snyder County, when her van went out of control and hit a pole.