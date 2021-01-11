Some Delays for Motorists on Routes 11 and 54 this Week

WKOK Road Report: Updates on Road Construction and Delays in the Valley

MONTOURSVILLE – Motorists in Snyder County will see some lane restrictions on Route 11 northbound traveling through Susquehanna, Chapman, Union, and Penn Townships. PennDOT says crews will be doing roadwork between the Juniata and Snyder County line north to the Selinsgrove exit. Work begins Monday and will continue through January 21. Motorists will encounter right and left lane closures and should expect delays in that area.

In Montour County, PennDOT says motorists who travel Route 54 (Continental Boulevard) in the Danville borough should be aware of roadwork starting Tuesday. The North Shore Railroad will be making repairs to the crossing there, beginning Tuesday, between the hours of 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. Motorists should expect lane restrictions and delays in travel while work is underway.