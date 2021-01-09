York County Teen Leads Troopers on 100+ MPH Chase

SELINSGROVE – State Police at Selinsgrove, Milton, and Buffalo Valley Regional Police were main law enforcement officers stopping an 18-year-old who led troopers on a high speed pursuit Friday. The chase started around 5pm Friday in Selinsgrove, near Bough Street when 18-year-old Desmond Waltman of Wrightsville, York County, was caught on radar going 100 miles per hour.

He took off on Routes 11 & 15, onto the Old Trail, back onto Routes 11 & 15, then on Route 15 through Winfield, through Lewisburg, onto Colonel John Kelly Road, back on Route 15, and was finally crashed by troopers at Zeigler and JPM Roads. Through it all, they say he committed numerous dangerous maneuvers, exceeded 100 miles per hour, rammed a trooper’s car, and evaded a previous attempt to crash his car.

Waltman was arraigned on $25,000 bail, charged with felony counts of fleeing and eluding police, aggravated assault against law enforcement, and charges or recklessly endangering another person, speeding, reckless driving, and a wide range of other traffic offenses. He was arraigned in magistrate’s court and is being held in the Snyder County Prison.