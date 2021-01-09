No Details from PSP: State Police Pursuit Ends in Crash, Arrest

LEWISBURG – State police say they had a vehicle pursuit that ended in an arrest, but aren’t out with additional details at the time. Around 5pm Friday, reports came in about a chase that started in the Selinsgrove area, and ended in Kelly Township, Union County, just north of Lewisburg.

Dispatchers say no other details are being disclosed. Buffalo Valley Regional Police tell us state police are handling the case.

There were reports the pursuit ended on a rural road near Route 15, those early reports say one person was taken into custody, but again, no additional word from troopers.