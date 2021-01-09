Northumberland County Clarifies CARES Funding Disbursements

SUNBURY – The Northumberland County Commissioners are defending themselves from some unnamed skeptics of their CARES Act funding disbursements.

The county funded dozens of non-profit groups, municipalities and other entities last year and distributed funding totaling nearly $10 million. The board says they used a third party consultant to sure the fund applications were review thoroughly within the CARES Act guidelines.

Today they encourage anyone who has questions or concerns to contact one of the commissioners, Chairman Sam Schiccatano, or Joseph Klebon or Kymberley Best. The county said all of the funding income, decision making and disbursements are open records and the board is trying to be transparent.