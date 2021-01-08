Valley Remembers Joe Diblin, 103, Who Died Thursday

NORTHUMBERLAND – Bucknell grad and Air Force veteran are just two of the milestones in the life and times of Joe Diblin, the Nottingham Village resident who died Thursday. Diblin is perhaps best remembered as a veterans advocate, sharing his remembrances in a weekly newspaper column, and he became a fixture at veteran’s events.

Joe Diblin might also be remembering just for his longevity, he died Thursday at 103-years-old. The accolades starting coming in Thursday morning, but maybe his remarks from a 2017 interview do best:

What did being in the Air Force teach you?

“I learned a great deal about life in flying. I learned for one thing, you can’t fake it. So don’t be a faker in life. And don’t try and fake flying.”

What do veterans need to be remembered?

“They don’t really ask for, or expect, anything outstanding; they like to be remembered for doing their duty to their country.”

Veterans stick together?

“I think every veteran has a feeling of fellowship and brotherhood for those who also served and it reminds you of that friendship and being together, serving your country against an enemy.”

More about the life and times, words of, and exploits, and harrowing experiences, of Joe Diblin, in later newscasts.