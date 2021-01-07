Knife Point Robbery at Mifflinburg Quik Shop Tuesday

MIFFLINBURG – Mifflinburg police are out with details on a knife-point robbery several days ago…they say the Quik Shop gas station was held up Tuesday around 9:30pm. They say a male suspect went in the store, displayed the knife, demanded money, got away with a small amount of cash and took off.

Mifflinburg police, Buffalo Valley Regional Police and state police responded. They say they are looking for a stocky male, who was wearing a dark hoodie sweatshirt or hooded jacket. Anyone with information is asked to call police.