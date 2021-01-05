Geisinger Milestone: 10,000 Shots COVID-19 Vaccine Distributed

DANVILLE – The fight against COVID-19 has 10,000 shots in arms…that’s a milestone noted by Geisinger Monday. The multi-state hospital system reported 10,000 people got their first dose of the vaccine. Geisinger, like all health care entities, is using 10% of its vaccine for non employees who have direct patient care, including EMS and community health care providers.

Geisinger said, “While it’s expected to be well into the year until the vaccine becomes widely available to the public, Geisinger is working to make it easy to receive both COVID vaccine doses, including making he vaccine available at no cost to patients.”

A news release reiterated the importance of wearing a face mask, wash hands, avoid large groups, and maintain physical distance. They say they have more info at Geisinger.org.