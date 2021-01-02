Department of Health Update: 400 More Local COVID Cases

HARRISBURG – More than 400 new COVID-19 cases locally, ten more deaths around here, and a slight increase in the number of people in intensive care locally, are among the trends noted in the state Department of Health totals Saturday.

A two-day report, encompassing Thursday and Friday, shows there are 289 more Northumberland County residents who have tested positive for the virus. A total of 5,125 county residents have tested positive since the pandemic began. There were nine new deaths in the county, two of them were residents of Long Term Care Facilities.

The report also showed 62 Union County residents have tested positive, for a total of 2,953 since the pandemic began. There have been 43 deaths in the county from the virus…that is an increase from the last set of numbers. Snyder County has 43 more cases, for a total of 1,937, and 43 deaths. Montour County has 45 more cases, for a total of 1,218. No new deaths reported, the county has had 25.

At hospitals, Geisinger Danville has the same number of COVID-19 patients right now, 173. They have one more person in intensive care for a total of 40, and 26 of these people are on ventilators. Geisinger Shamokin has two more patients, for a total of 16. They have one additional person in intensive care for a total of four people in the ICU.

Evangelical Community Hospital in Lewisburg has nine fewer patients overall, with 53 COVID-19 patients right now. There are three additional people in intensive care for a total of 12, and three people are on ventilators for a total of eight.

At Valley prisons, about the same number of inmates are infected at the Allenwood prisons. There are 136 inmates and 22 staff with active COVID-19 cases at Allenwood’s medium security prison. At the low security prison, there are 57 inmates, and 9 staff with the virus. At the Allenwood’s maximum security prison, they have zero inmates, and fewer staff with active cases (31).

Lewisburg penitentiary has about the same numbers; 54 inmates and 22 staff with coronavirus. SCI Coal Township has 19 inmates with active cases, and seven staff. That represents a slight decrease in the number of inmates with the disease.

At Valley Long Term Care Facilities, here is the latest information on residents and staff with coronavirus:

Northumberland County has 17 facilities with 813 residents, 203 staffers and 156 deaths…that represents two more residents, and the deaths of two residents (158 total).

Union County has seven cases, 150 residents testing positive, 29 staff and three new deaths for a total of 17.

Snyder County has two facilities with 110 residents, 28 staff and 19 deaths (unchanged).

Montour County has six facilities with 169 residents, 45 staff and 13 deaths (including one recent death.

No change in the number of people with COVID-19 at Danville State Hospital, or at Selinsgrove Center. At DSH, 35 patients have had the disease, that includes 27 right now. They have had 21 employees with the disease, ten of whom have the virus right now.

The number of residents of Selinsgrove Center with COVID-19 is also unchanged: 37 residents have been infected overall, including 19 who have active cases now. Staff members with the virus total 131 including 28 currently.

Statewide, a two-day total of 16,967 additional positive cases of COVID-19 are reported, bringing the statewide total to 657,292. There are reductions in the number of people hospitalized; 5,624 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 1,172 patients are in the intensive care unit. Statewide percent positivity for the week of December 25 – December 31 stood at 15%. A total of 16,239 people have COVID-19 related deaths in Pennsylvania.