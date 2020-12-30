COVID-19 Increasing at Evangelical Hospital and Selinsgrove Center

HARRISBURG – There is a big jump in the number of COVID-19 patients at Evangelical Community Hospital in Lewisburg. According to the state Department of Health, there are now 62 patients admitted; that is an increase from 48 patients from earlier this week. The state says nine of patients are in the Intensive Care Unit, and none of those people are listed as being on a ventilator.

At Geisinger Danville, there are four more patients hospitalized with the virus; they have 181 COVID-19 patients, 40 of whom are in the ICU and 27 are on ventilators. Geisinger Shamokin has 11 people admitted with COVID-19, which is unchanged from previous days. Overall, statewide, there are more people in Pennsylvania’s hospitals; now over 6,000 (6,022) Pennsylvanians are in the hospital with the disease.

At state run facilities, there is a big jump at Selinsgrove Center. Now 14 residents test positive for COVID-19; that is more than the five active cases earlier this week. At Danville State Hospital, now 27 patients test positive—that is an increase from 22 earlier this week. All of these facilities have increase in the number of active staff members with the virus. At Selinsgrove Center, that number increased 11 lately, reaching 127 staffers who have contracted COVID-19.

Statewide, 8,984 additional positive cases of COVID-19 are reported, bringing the statewide total to 631,333. The state says there were 319 new deaths for a total of 15,672 deaths attributed to COVID-19. Locally, eight more people who were residents of Long Term Care Facilities have died (three each in both Montour and Union County, and two in Northumberland County).

In terms of county deaths community-wide, no change in the numbers in Snyder (42) and Union (39) County. Northumberland County has five additional deaths for a total of 215, and Montour County has an additional death; now 25 Montour County residents are said to have died from COVID-19 since the pandemic began.

At Valley prisons, at SCI Coal Township, an outbreak is waning; there are 16 inmates with an active case of COVID-19, that is down by two from the day before. There are fewer staff members with the disease, down three, to eight prison staffers who test positive right now.

At the Federal Bureau of Prisons facilities in Allenwood, several outbreaks are subsiding. At the Medium Security prison, 90 inmates have the disease, which is a reduction of 23. At the Low Security prison 56 inmates have active cases, which are reduced by 63 from the day before. About the same number of staffers have the disease (46).

