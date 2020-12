Mark Lawrence and Joe McGranaghan host State Senator Gene Yaw (R-23rd, Loyalsock), on his recent commentary on the outcome, anomalies, and failed challenges to the 2020 Presidential election. We also discussed his opposition to Gov. Tom Wolf’s COVID-19 restrictions, especially restaurants and bars. Also, the state budget, his reelection and his 2021 goals.

Click on the above link to listen to the interview.

Click HERE to download.