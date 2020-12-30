PennLive: 33 More Defiant Restaurants Ordered to Close

PENNLIVE/HARRISBURG – Gov. Tom Wolf ordered restaurants to close indoor dining through Jan. 4, although a handful of establishments are defying those orders. PennLive is reporting…As part of its latest round of inspections, the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture announced it has ordered 33 restaurants to close for allowing patrons to eat indoors. The inspections took place Dec. 21-27.

Under the governor’s latest mandate, restaurants are not permitted to serve patrons indoors for three weeks ending Jan. 4. In addition, restaurants must continue to follow rules requiring employees to wear masks, while they offer carryout and takeout and serve diners outdoors. Restaurants ordered to close include Denny’s Lennies Restaurant in Halifax, and the Middleburg Auction Salebarn in Snyder County along Route 522.

The Department of Agriculture conducted 381 inspections. Fifty of those inspections were prompted by complaints filed about COVID-19 mitigation orders not being followed. Last week, the department announced 40 restaurants had been ordered to close for defying orders.

Restaurants that continue to defy the closing orders and operate in any manner, according to the Department of Agriculture will be referred to the Pennsylvania Department of Health for further legal action.

On Dec. 23, the Department of Health filed an injunction through Commonwealth Court against 22 restaurants that continue to defy the indoor dining ban despite being ordered to close. The injunction requires restaurants to close and seeks “compensatory damages and all costs relative to enforcing the provisions of the order.”