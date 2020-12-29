Free COVID Testing Begins Monday in Union County

LEWISBURG – There will be free testing for COVID-19 next week in Union County. The Union County Commissioners are partnering with Emergency Management Director Michelle Dietrich to provide a drive-thru COVID-19 testing site as part of the PA Department of Health’s contract with AMI.

Up to 450 people can be tested per day next week, which involves a mid-nasal passage swab PCR test. Testing is on a first-come, first-serve basis and is completely free. Anyone ages 3 and older can be tested and no appointment is needed.

The testing site is at Christ United Lutheran Church, also known as the “4 Bells” Church, at 13765 Old Turnpike Road in Millmont. Patients will not be required to pay, but should bring an insurance card if they have one, so the information can be submitted to the federal government for possible reimbursement.

Once tested, you should remain in quarantine until you receive your test results. AMI will contact those who test positive by telephone and those who test negative by email. First responders will be on site assisting with traffic control to provide an easy entry and exit from the testing site.

FREE COVID TESTING TO START MONDAY JANUARY 4, 2021

The Union County Commissioners, along with Emergency Management Director Michelle Dietrich are pleased to announce the availability of a short-term drive through COVID-19 testing site within Union County. The testing site will be up and running for 5 days only as a part of the PA Department of Health contract with AMI.

COST: FREE

Up to 450 patients can be tested per day. Mid-nasal passage swab PCR tests will be performed. Testing is on a first-come, first-serve basis and is completely free. Patients must be ages three and older and are not required to show symptoms of COVID-19 in order to be tested. No appointment is necessary. You are encouraged to bring a photo-ID or insurance card. (Human testing only)

WHEN: Monday, January 4 to Friday, January 8, 2021

TIME: 9:00 am to 6:00 pm -Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday

12:00 pm to 6:00 pm- Wednesday

LOCATION: Christ United Lutheran Church, also known as the “4 Bells” Church

13765 Old Turnpike Road, Millmont, PA 17845

(located between Mifflinburg and Hartleton)

AMI will ask for private insurance information, if the insurance denies the claim, it is automatically submitted to the federal government by AMI for reimbursement. You will not be responsible for any payments.

Once tested you need to remain in quarantine until you have received test results.

Individuals who test positive will receive a phone call from AMI while individuals who test negative will receive a secured-PDF emailed to them from AMI.

This site is separate and is no way affiliated with Evangelical Community Hospital’s testing site. However, the goal is to maximize testing for residents within the County and neighboring counties. Evangelical Community Hospital will continue to operate their testing site at 1499 Saint Mary’s Street, Lewisburg.

A Special Thank You to Christ United Lutheran Church for providing their location for the testing site, First Responders who assisted with traffic control and resources, as well as PennDOT for providing the road signage.