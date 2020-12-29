10 Deaths from COVID-19 in The Valley, Over 100 New Cases

HARRISBURG – 10 people have died from COVID-19 related symptoms in The Valley; five of those individuals were people from Long Term Care Facilities.

The state Department of Health reported Tuesday three residents died who were residents of care facilities in Northumberland County. Two people who were Union County residents in Long Term Care Facilities died recently and one individual, who was a resident of a Montour County facility, died recently.

Overall, five people from Union County died from the coronavirus lately, meaning a total of 39 deaths in Union County since the pandemic began. Both Snyder and Montour County each had one person die from the disease this week. Snyder has had 42 deaths and Montour has had 23. Northumberland County has had 151 county residents die from COVID-19 this year.

As for positive test results locally:

Northumberland County has 54 new cases for a total of 4,685 since March.

Union County has 27 new positive test results among county residents for a total of 2,816.

Snyder County now has 1,829 that reflects an additional 23 cases lately.

Montour County is now listed with fewer cases than yesterday; 1021, a reduction of 43 cases.

In prisons, in general, fewer inmates, and more staff have COVID-19:

Union County’s federal prisons have 232 inmates with the virus, a reduction of eight from the day before. Two more prison staffers have the disease for a total of 46.

SCI Coal Township has one additional inmate with an active case, for a total of 18 right now, and there are three more staff with COVID-19, for 11total.

The number of admissions at local hospitals is unchanged: Geisinger Danville has 177 COVID-19 patients, Geisinger Shamokin has 11 and Evangelical Community Hospital in Lewisburg has 48

In it’s statewide summary, the state Department of Health reported:

8,545 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 622,349.

About the same number of people are in the hospital statewide; 5,995 people are hospitalized with COVID-19, 1,174 patients are in the intensive care unit and 715 on ventilators.

Statewide percent positivity for the week of December 18 – December 24 is at 15.1%.

267 new deaths are reported for a total of 15,353 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

At state run facilities locally, Danville State Hospital has 22 patients with the disease right now, and right staffers have COVID-19. At Selinsgrove Center, there are five active cases among residents, and 50 staffers with the disease now.