State Troopers Seek Help on Northumberland County Burglaries

MILTON – State police at Milton are asking for the public’s help solving a recent crime spree, and warning residents to make sure their properties are secure. Troopers say a series of burglaries happened last Saturday in the McLaughlin Road, Stamm Road and Ridgewood Drive in the Milton area.

A man, about 6’ to 6’5” tall, about 180 pounds, wearing a dark hoodie and tan pants, either burglarized or tried to get into numerous homes. Anyone with surveillance cameras in those areas is asked to check the images on the cameras during the time from 11pm Friday to 3am Saturday.

Anyone with information is asked to call state police and homeowners are advised to keep their exterior doors, windows and vehicles locked at all times. We have images of the thief posted on WKOK.com.