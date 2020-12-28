200+ Pennsylvanians Have Died From COVID-19 Lately

COVID-19 Two Day Total: 203 New Statewide Deaths, Valley Prison Cases Remain High

HARRISBURG – Over the last two days in Pennsylvania, more than 200 more people have died because of COVID-19, and two Allenwood federal prison buildings continue experiencing major outbreaks. In its two day daily update Monday which includes Sunday, the state Department of Health confirmed 203 new statewide deaths. The statewide death toll is over 15,000.

8,663 new cases of coronavirus have been reported in state the last two days, and the statewide total is now 613,000 people have tested positive for the disease since the pandemic began. The state does report; 64% of these people have recovered.

There is a reduction in statewide hospitalizations, now under 6,000 people are int he hospital. 1,100 are in an ICU and over 700 are on ventilators. At Valley Hospitals (updated Monday):

Geisinger Danville has 21 new patients – 177 patients admitted, 42 are in the ICU and 25 people are on ventilators.

Geisinger Shamokin has one new patient –now with 11 people admitted, and two in ICU.

Evangelical Community Hospital in Lewisburg has 12 fewer patients; 48 patients admitted, nine in the ICU and none on a ventilator.

At Valley Regional Prisons:

The Allenwood Federal Prisons have 240 inmates infected; 104 at the medium security prions, 136 at the low security prison and none at at USP Allenwood. Among the three prisons, there are 44 staffers with COVID-19.

Lewisburg Federal Prison has 45 active inmate cases and 11 active cases among staff.

SCI Coal Township – 17 inmates and 8 staff with active cases.

Elsewhere locally, 128 new cases have been confirmed the last two days:

Northumberland County has 76 new cases and has reached a total of 4,631 cases since the start of the pandemic. The county has had 207 deaths.

Union County has 34 more people with the disease for a total of 2,789 overall and a new death at 34 total.

Snyder has 18 new cases at 1,806 overall and 41 deaths.

Montour’s case count was reconciled again, down from 1,122 listed Saturday to 1,064 overall listed Monday and 23 deaths.

At Valley long-term care facilities (updated Monday):

Among 17 Northumberland County facilities – 801 total resident cases, 199 total staff cases and 151 deaths Watsontown Nursing and Rehabilitation has 163 active cases – 97 among residents and 66 among staff. Mount Carmel Nursing and Rehabilitation has 161 total cases – 99 among residents (two active) and 62 among staff (six active)



Mountainview Coal Township has one active staff case



In two Snyder County facilities – 110 total resident cases, 26 total staff cases and 19 deaths

In five Montour County facilities – 145 total resident cases, 32 total staff cases, and eight deaths; at Grandview Nursing and Rehabilitation there are four active staff cases (188 total)

Among seven Union County facilities – 125 total resident cases, 26 total staff cases, and eight deaths

County-specific information and a statewide map are available on the COVID-19 Data Dashboard.