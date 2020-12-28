Bloomsburg Woman’s Body Found, Man Arrested for Homicide

BLOOMSBURG – The body of a missing Bloomsburg woman has been found, and a police say a man, with no known permanent address, has been charged with murder.

The body of Erica Shultz was found Sunday along a local road in Butler Township, Luzerne County. Arrested was Harold Haulman III, he’s accused of criminal homicide, kidnapping and abuse of a corpse, and he is in the Luzerne County jail.

It was over three weeks ago we told you 26-year-old Erica Shultz was missing, at the time police said she was in need of medication and was a individual with special needs. At the time police said the circumstances surrounding her disappearance were suspicious.

The Columbia County D-A’s office, state police, Berwick and Bloomsburg police, county detectives from Columbia and Luzerne County, and the FBI were all involved in the investigation.