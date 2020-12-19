Nearly 250 More Positive Coronavirus Cases in Valley

HARRISBURG – There are nearly 250 new coronavirus cases in The Valley. The state Department of Health reports Saturday, that our region has 246 more COVID-19 positive tests.

Montour County has the most new positive test results; they have 70 new cases, bringing their total to 919 county residents who have had the disease. They’ve had 19 deaths in Montour County.

Union County 69 new cases bringing their total to 2,423 and 26 deaths. They have two new deaths in the latest numbers.

Northumberland County has 63 new cases, for a total of 4,084 since the pandemic began. There are seven new deaths in the county, for a total of 193. None of those deaths were individuals in Long Term Care Facilities.

Snyder County has 44 new cases, totaling 1,612 since the start of the pandemic. There have been 33 deaths in Snyder County.

Very slight changes in the number of hospitalizations; Geisinger Danville has one more patient, for a total of 136 hospitalized because of the disease. 39 are in the ICU, and 23 are on ventilators. Geisinger CEO Dr. Jaewon Ryu said Friday about a third of their patients are younger than 60-years old. Of that number, about a third are younger than 50.

Geisinger Shamokin has the same number of patients; 10 patients, four of whom are in the ICU. Evangelical Community Hospital has one new patient in the ICU. They have 10 people now in the ICU. 53 patients are in Evan right now, one is on a ventilator.

There are slight increases in the number of residents and staff with the disease at Long Term Care Facilities in The Valley.

As for the statewide numbers, the Department of Health reported Saturday. There are 9,834 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 548,489. There are 6,147 people hospitalized with COVID-19, double the peak in the spring. Of that number, 1,232 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19. There were 217 new deaths reported for a total of 13,825 deaths attributed to COVID-19.