A Major COVID-19 Outbreak at Allenwood Federal Prison

HARRISBURG – There is an outbreak of COVID-19 at one of the Allenwood Federal Prisons, this time it is the low security facility where 152 inmates and nine staff have the disease. That is more than 100 new active cases at the three prisons. Total number of active coronavirus cases now for the three prisons is 158 inmates with coronavirus, and 33 staff.

Meantime, at Lewisburg Federal Prison there are two more inmates with COVID-19. Now 38 inmates and 11 staff have the virus. At SCI Coal Township, the numbers are on the rise as well. Now 24 inmates and 32 staff have coronavirus.

At two local state run facilities, there are slight increases in numbers. At Danville State Hospital, 19 residents and 21 staff have, or have had the disease. At The Selinsgrove Center, 23 people receiving services and 106 staff are, or previously, tested positive for COVID-19.