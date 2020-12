An assault in Snyder County

MIDDLEBURG– Officers filed charges of strangulation, assault, endangerment, and harassment against two Middleburg residents. Middleburg Police say the assault happened on November 13 in Middlecreek Township, Snyder County. During the dispute, a 42-year-old man and a 47-year-old woman were assaulted. Police charged 27-year-old Garrett Krouse and 45-year-old Dawn Kitchens in that case in Snyder County.