Here. For Good: Salvation Army Volunteer Brings Grandson to Help Too

SUNBURY — A volunteer of the Salvation Army started bringing her grandson to also give back to the community. Justine Bardole, of Sunbury, and Dallas Miller, 13, of Watsontown, said they both like helping others. They were two volunteers for the distribution days of the Here. For Good. campaign, “I have always liked to help people,” said Bardole.

Bardole is the cousin of Grace Eisenhart, the Salvation Army’s office manager at Sunbury. A few years ago, Bardole visited Eisenhart at the Sunbury office and ended up filling a need for volunteers that year,” “This year was rough in the building (due to spacing issues), but we managed,” said Bardole.

Dallas, a seventh-grade student at Milton Area, wanted to help as well, so they arranged a day off of school each year for the last two years. Since it’s community service, Bardole said the absent is excused.

The 2020 “Here. For Good.” campaign is a continuation of the Needy Family Fund that has raised more than $3.06 million since 1987 during the holidays to assist the Valley’s less fortunate. The campaign is administered by Salvation Army citadels in Milton and Sunbury and sponsored by The Daily Item, Sunbury Broadcasting Corp. and Mifflinburg Bank & Trust. The 1994 Charles B. Degenstein Foundation will also match the first $50,000 in donations.

This year’s goal is $115,000. Today’s total is $40,960.72. Donors can make checks payable to Here. For Good. Campaign and mail or drop them off at any location of program co-sponsor Mifflinburg Bank & Trust. Donors can also make any deposited donation or mail a check to 250 E. Chestnut St., Mifflinburg, PA, 17844, or donate online www.hereforgood.org