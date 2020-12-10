Fire Hits Penn Township Snyder County Home, No Injuries

SELINSGROVE – A fire hit a home in Penn Township, Snyder County Wednesday evening…Central Susquehanna Regional 9-1-1 tells us; no one was hurt. The fire was reported around 7:30pm, and one of the dispatchers involved said they sent nearly a dozen volunteer fire companies to the scene.

The home is on Kratzer Road and was fully involved as the first volunteers arrived on the scene. The firefight involved a tanker shuttle with Union Township, Union County, Port Trevorton, Freeburg, Penns Creek, Middleburg, Kreamer, Shamokin Dam, Kratzerville, Hummels Wharf and Selinsgrove fire companies.

More details may be out later today on the fire in Snyder County last evening.