McCLURE – A fire in McClure Monday night damaged a home, there were no injuries reported. Central Susquehanna Regional 9-1-1 reports they sent volunteers from McClure, Middleburg, Lewistown, Beaver Springs, Beavertown, and Bannerville, to a home along South Brown Street.

They said the American Red Cross was summoned. No injuries reported in that Snyder County fire Monday night.