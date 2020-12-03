Retired Trooper, Former Magistrate, Harley Parker Died This Week

Former trooper, judge, Harley Parker dies at 80

SELINSGROVE – A former state trooper and District Magistrate who many knew in the Valley has died. Harley Parker died Tuesday, his son announced on social media. Parker was a state trooper for 20 years, and while serving the public, often gave talks, training sessions and assemblies to thousands of students.

He was known for landing in a state police helicopter at a school for some of those student assemblies. Parker was also a magistrate for 18 years, in which local law enforcement referred to the county jail as ‘Harley’s Hotel.’ The family says a ‘Celebration of Life’ will be scheduled. Parker was 80-years-old.