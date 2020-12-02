UPDATE: Sunbury woman killed in Mile Post Road accident

STONINGTON – A Sunbury woman was killed in a crash on Mile Post Road in Upper Augusta Township, Northumberland County Tuesday afternoon. Stonington state police say 72-year-old Sandra Moyer died in the crash that occurred just before 5 p.m.

Stonington police say 29-year-old Alicia Moodie of Danville was traveling south on Mile Post Road, and trying to negotiate a right-hand curve. Troopers say she then crossed the double yellow line and struck Moyer’s vehicle. Moodie, along with a passenger in Moyer’s vehicle were taken to Geisinger for treatment of suspected minor injuries. Medical updates were not available.