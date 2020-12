Gas prices for Thanksgiving lowest since 2016

BOSTON- Fewer motorists will be on the road this Thanksgiving, but those who are will enjoy lower gas prices. A GasBuddy study finds that 45 percent fewer travelers will be on the roads this Thanksgiving, mainly due to COVID-19. And, the national average gas price is projected to be $2.17 per gallon, lower this year and the lowest at this time of year since 2016.