53 New Valley COVID-19 Cases, Northumberland County reaches 8,000 Total

HARRISBURG – Northumberland County’s total case count has surpassed 8,000, but new statewide cases remain below 3,000. In its daily update Wednesday, the state Department of Health confirmed 53 new Valley cases:

Northumberland County has 30 new cases, reaching 8,018 cases overall since the start of the pandemic. There are also a total of 324 deaths since March.

Union County has 12 new cases at 5,273 overall cases since the start of the pandemic and a total of 81 deaths.

Snyder has 10 new cases at 3,052 overall and a total of 80 deaths.

Montour has one new case at 1,783 overall cases, and a total of 60 deaths.

Statewide, 2,577 new cases have been confirmed, and the state’s total is now 938,411, of which 90% have recovered. 69 new deaths have also been identified via the Pennsylvania death registry the last two days, reported for a total of 24,169 since March.

The Department of Health also reported another decrease in statewide hospitalizations Tuesday, there are now over 1,600 people hospitalized with COVID-19 statewide. Of that number, 357 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19. 169 are on ventilators. Locally:

Geisinger Danville – 29 people admitted, seven are in the ICU and four are on a ventilator.

Geisinger Shamokin – four people are admitted and none in the ICU or on a ventilator.

Evangelical Community Hospital has a new patient – seven patients are admitted, none in the ICU and none are on a ventilator.

On its dashboard Wednesday, Bucknell says it’s down to 31 active cases on campus – 29 among students and two among faculty and staff; that number is seven less than last updated Tuesday. The university’s isolation occupancy space is now only 27% used as well. Since the start of the spring there have been 318 cases on campus.

At SCI Coal Township, there are now only six active inmate cases, after having 95 listed over the weekend and over 150 last week. There are 16 active employee cases.

At Susquehanna University, there are now 28 active cases, 27 among students and one among faculty and staff.

There were no changes reported in the Valley’s vaccine data in Wednesday’s update, when the state reported 1,230 more doses were administered across the Valley, either first or second:

Montour – 10,566 total doses administered (6,409 partial, 4,157 full)

Northumberland – 24,567 total doses administered (16,544 partial, 8,023 full)

Snyder – 7,609 total doses administered (5,284 partial, 2,325 full)

Union – 9,691 total doses administered (6,678 partial, 3,013 full)

To date, of the 3,699,180 doses allocated through March 6, we have administered 2,553,518 doses total through March 2:

First doses, 81 percent (1,761,703 administered of 2,172,935 allocated)

Second doses, 52 percent (791,815 administered of 1,526,245 allocated)

County-specific information and a statewide map are available on the COVID-19 Data Dashboard.