50% PA Adult Population Fully Vaccinated, One New Valley COVID Death

HARRISBURG – Pennsylvania has now reached 50% of its adult population fully vaccinated against COVID-19, but there is another death to report in the Valley. In its daily update Thursday, the state Department of Health reported over 4.3 million people are fully vaccinated and 50% of the population 18 and over are fully vaccinated. There’s also been over 9.9 total doses administered. As for local vaccine data, 1,035 more people received at least one dose of a vaccine.

492 Northumberland County residents have received one of the shots of the vaccine, now 67,603 people in the county have been vaccinated (34,964 partially, 32,639 fully). Snyder County has 171 more doses in arm for a total of 24,654 (13,685 partially, 10,969 fully). Union County residents have 360 new doses for a total of 30,528 (16,493 partially, 14,035 fully) and Montour County, 12 more shots for a total 19,877 (10,378 partially, 9,499 fully).

The state also reported one new death in Northumberland County for a total of 356. Montour County remains with a total of 66 deaths, Union remains with 86 total deaths and there are still 84 deaths in Snyder County.

In Pennsylvania, the state says there are 40 new deaths for a total of 26,965 people who have died from COVID-19 related disease since the pandemic began.

Overall, the state also says there were 1,430 additional new positive cases of COVID-19, for a total of 1,191,532, of which 93% have recovered. Locally, there were 26 new cases; Northumberland County has 15 of those new cases, bringing the county total to 9,511. Snyder County has two new cases for a total of 3,633. Union County has eight new cases for a total of 6,084. Montour County has one new cases for a total of 1,998.

Statewide hospitalizations are also continuing to go down, with 1,309 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 310 patients are in an intensive care unit and 194 are on a ventilator.

There are no changes to the local hospitalization numbers. Geisinger Danville has six new coronavirus patients for a total of 40, with 15 in intensive care, and six people on ventilators. Geisinger Shamokin now has one patient. Evangelical Community Hospital in Lewisburg has seven COVID patients, with three in intensive care.

Bucknell University, which has had 572 cases of the disease since the start of the spring semester, now has three active cases, all among students.