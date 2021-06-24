$4.3 Million Renovation Project Begins at Northumberland County Courthouse

SUNBURY – You may have noticed lots of scaffolding outside the Northumberland County Courthouse lately – that’s due to a $4.3 million renovation project now underway.

Northumberland County Commissioner Chairman Sam Schiccatano says crews will be working on the facade that has been deteriorating. Crews are also installing a new HVAC system, replacing the stairway in the front and conducting other structural projects. The courthouse entrance will remain open during the project.

Schiccatano says starting the project now will save the county a lot more money, and if a new courthouse was built, it would’ve cost $11 million. The project is expected to be completed by next summer. Schiccatano says the county hopes it can go back and update the cosmetics of the 155 year old courthouse in the future. The county received $1.5 million in state grant money to help pay for the project.