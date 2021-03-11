39 New Valley COVID Cases, Statewide Hospitalizations Now Over 1,400

HARRISBURG – 39 new Valley COVID-19 cases have been confirmed and statewide hospitalizations are now over 1,400. In its daily update Thursday, the state Department of Health confirmed two new Valley deaths as well – one each in Northumberland and Snyder counties:

Northumberland County has 18 new cases, reaching 8,150 cases overall since the start of the pandemic. There is also a total of 327 deaths since last March.

Union County has three new cases at 5,306 overall cases since the start of the pandemic and a total of 83 deaths.

Snyder has 17 new cases at 3,147 overall and a total of 82 deaths.

Montour has one new case at 1,761 overall cases, and a total of 60 deaths.

2,652 new statewide cases have been confirmed as well, and the state’s total is now 958,382, of which 92% have recovered. 51 new deaths have also been identified the last two days via the Pennsylvania death registry, reported for a total of 24,490 since last March.

The Department of Health also reported another decrease in statewide hospitalizations, as there are over 1,400 people hospitalized with COVID-19 statewide. Of that number, 320 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19. 191 are on ventilators. Locally:

Geisinger Danville has seven fewer patients –27 people admitted, five are in the ICU and two are on a ventilator.

Geisinger Shamokin has two new patients – eight people are admitted, four in the ICU and none are on a ventilator.

Evangelical Community Hospital – five patients are admitted, one in the ICU and none are on a ventilator.

Also in Thursday’s update, the department reported 1,380 more doses were administered across the Valley, either first or second:

Montour – 11,981 total doses administered (6,808 partial, 5,173 full)

Northumberland – 29,952 total doses administered (18,555 partial, 11,397 full)

Snyder – 9,674 total doses administered (6,174 partial, 3,500 full)

Union – 11,619 total doses administered (7,510 partial, 4,109 full)

On its dashboard Thursday, Bucknell says there are still 18 active cases on campus – 15 among students and three among faculty and staff. The university’s isolation occupancy space is now only 15% used as well. Since the start of the spring there have been 330 cases on campus.

At Susquehanna University, there are now 13 active cases, 12 among students and one among faculty and staff.

County-specific information and a statewide map are available on the COVID-19 Data Dashboard.