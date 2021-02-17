38 More COVID Cases at Bucknell, Statewide Total Now over 900,000

HARRISBURG – Another big increase in Bucknell University’s COVID-19 outbreak, and the statewide case total is now over 900,000. On its dashboard, Bucknell says there are now 38 more active cases. That means they have 152 active cases on campus right now. That includes 149 active cases among students and four among faculty and staff.

So far this semester, the university says they’ve had 218 new cases of coronavirus. The university is continuing with all remote learning this week and limited to no gatherings on campus. The university says its isolation space is also shrinking again, as 77% of it is now in use. Bucknell says it had secured an additional 37 off-campus University-provided isolation rooms Tuesday, but much of its isolation space remains almost exhausted.

At Susquehanna University, there are nine active cases on campus currently – six among students, three among faculty and staff.

In its daily update Wednesday, the state Department of Health confirmed 3,413 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 902,650, of which 88% have recovered. In the Valley, 118 new cases and two new deaths have been reported:

Northumberland County has 93 new cases, reaching 7,794 cases overall since the start of the pandemic. There are also 312 total deaths since March.

Snyder has 14 new cases at 2,927 overall and a total of 76 deaths.

Montour has no new cases at 1,731 overall and 56 total deaths.

Union County has 11 new cases at 5,070 overall cases since the start of the pandemic and a total of 80 deaths.

Statewide, 193 new deaths have been identified by the Pennsylvania death registry, reported for a total of 23,319 since March.

Hospitalizations

The state says over 2,100 people are hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 465 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19. 2255 are on ventilators. All of those numbers are lower than the day before. Locally:

Geisinger Danville has three fewer patients – 48 people admitted, 17 are in the ICU and one is on a ventilator.

Geisinger Shamokin has two more patients – 10 people are admitted and one in the ICU.

Evangelical Community Hospital – 13 patients are admitted, one in the ICU and none are on a ventilator.

There was no update in vaccine data Wednesday. As of Tuesday, 351 more first doses were administered in the Valley and 1,034 more people received their second dose and are fully vaccinated. The rest of the local numbers:

Montour – 3,090 people who received first doses (+95 Tuesday), 2,810 who received second doses (+96 Tuesday)

Northumberland – 10,140 people who received first doses (+206 Tuesday), 4,096 people who received second doses (+504 Tuesday)

Snyder – 3,461 people who received first doses (count reconciled Tuesday), 1,123 people who received second doses (+283 Tuesday)

Union – 4,115 people who received first doses (+50 Tuesday), 1,576 people who received second doses (+151 Tuesday)

To date, of the 2,766,400 doses allocated through February 20, the state has administered 1,703,685 doses total through February 15:

First doses, 80 percent (1,282,045 administered of 1,610,175 allocated) Second doses, 37 percent (421,640 administered of 1,156,225 allocated)



