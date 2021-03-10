36 New Valley COVID Cases, Over 2,500 New Statewide Cases

HARRISBURG – The Valley’s new set of COVID cases are back down, while new statewide cases are over 2,500. In its daily update Wednesday, the state Department of Health confirmed 36 new Valley cases and a new death:

Northumberland County has 18 new cases, reaching 8,132 cases overall since the start of the pandemic. There is also a total of 326 deaths since last March.

Union County has 11 new cases at 5,303 overall cases since the start of the pandemic and a new death for a total of 83 deaths.

Snyder has seven new cases at 3,130 overall and a total of 81 deaths.

Montour’s case count was reconciled again at 1,760 overall cases, and a total of 60 deaths.

2,594 new statewide cases have been confirmed as well, and the state’s total is now 955,730, of which 91% have recovered. 43 new deaths have also been identified the last two days via the Pennsylvania death registry, reported for a total of 24,439 since last March.

Also in Wednesday’s update, the department reported 1,517 more doses were administered across the Valley, either first or second:

Montour – 11,832 total doses administered (6,775 partial, 5,057 full)

Northumberland – 29,290 total doses administered (18,291 partial, 10,999 full)

Snyder – 9,418 total doses administered (6,103 partial, 3,315 full)

Union – 11,306 total doses administered (7,399 partial, 3,907 full)

The Department of Health also reported there are over 1,500 people hospitalized with COVID-19 statewide. Of that number, 326 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19. 174 are on ventilators. Locally:

Geisinger Danville – 34 people admitted, 10 are in the ICU and four are on a ventilator.

Geisinger Shamokin – six people are admitted, three in the ICU and none are on a ventilator.

Evangelical Community Hospital – five patients are admitted, one in the ICU and none are on a ventilator.

On its dashboard Wednesday, Bucknell says there are still 16 active cases on campus – 14 among students and two among faculty and staff. The university’s isolation occupancy space is now only 17% used as well. Since the start of the spring there have been 328 cases on campus.

At Susquehanna University, there are now 16 active cases, 15 among students and one among faculty and staff.

County-specific information and a statewide map are available on the COVID-19 Data Dashboard.