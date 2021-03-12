33 New Valley COVID Cases, Over 3,000 New Statewide Cases  

HARRISBURG – 33 new Valley COVID-19 cases have been confirmed and new statewide cases are back over 3,000. In its daily update Friday, the state Department of Health confirmed a new Valley death as well in Northumberland County.

Northumberland County has 24 new cases, reaching 8,174 cases overall since the start of the pandemic. There is also a total of 328 deaths since last March.

Union County has five new cases at 5,311 overall cases since the start of the pandemic and a total of 83 deaths.

Snyder has one new case at 3,148 overall and a total of 82 deaths.

Montour has three new cases at 1,764 overall cases, and a total of 60 deaths.

3,074 new statewide cases have been confirmed as well, and the state’s total is now 961,456, of which 92% have recovered. 40 new deaths have also been identified the last two days via the Pennsylvania death registry, reported for a total of 24,530 since last March.

Also in Friday’s update, the department reported 1,495 more doses were administered across the Valley, either first or second:

Montour – 12,117 total doses administered (6,834 partial, 5,283 full)

Northumberland – 30,759 total doses administered (18,795 partial, 11,694 full)

Snyder – 9,922 total doses administered (6,236 partial, 3,686 full)

Union – 11,923 total doses administered (7,594 partial, 4,329 full)

To date, of the 4,179,220 doses allocated through March 13, we have administered 3,395,360 doses total through March 11:

First/single doses, 95 percent (2,292,737 administered of 2,427,085 allocated)

Second doses, 67 percent (1,173,730 administered of 1,752,135 allocated)

The Department of Health also reported another decrease in statewide hospitalizations, as there are over 1,400 people hospitalized with COVID-19 statewide. Of that number, 313 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19. 165 are on ventilators. Locally:

Geisinger Danville –27 people admitted, five are in the ICU and two are on a ventilator.

Geisinger Shamokin – eight people are admitted, four in the ICU and none are on a ventilator.

Evangelical Community Hospital has one fewer patient – four patients are admitted, one in the ICU and none are on a ventilator.

On its dashboard Friday, Bucknell says there are still 18 active cases on campus – 15 among students and three among faculty and staff. The university’s isolation occupancy space is now only 13% used as well. Since the start of the spring there have been 330 cases on campus.

At Susquehanna University, there are now 12 active cases, 11 among students and one among faculty and staff.

County-specific information and a statewide map are available on the COVID-19 Data Dashboard.