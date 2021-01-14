313 new statewide COVID-19 deaths, hospitalizations less than 5,000

HARRISBURG – Over 300 new statewide COVID-19 deaths have been confirmed, but hospitalizations across the state are now below 5,000. In its daily update Thursday, the state Department of Health confirmed 313 new deaths, and the state death toll is now over 18,700.

For hospitalizations, there are over 4,900 are now being reported statewide – of those patients, over 1,000 are in the ICU and over 600 are on ventilators. At Valley hospitals (updated Thursday):

Geisinger Danville has 10 fewer patients– 179 people admitted, 30 in the ICU and 23 are on ventilators.

Geisinger Shamokin has three fewer patients – seven people admitted and none in the ICU.

Evangelical Community Hospital – 42 patients now, nine in the ICU and three on a ventilator.

Locally, there are four new deaths related to the virus, three of those in Northumberland County at 261 total. Union also has a new death at 55 total. Snyder remains with 55 deaths, Montour remains with 34 deaths since March.

Also locally, 139 new cases have been confirmed, including 48 each in Northumberland and Montour counties. Northumberland County now has 5,983 cases since the start of the pandemic, and there are 1,382 in Montour. Union has 29 new cases at 3,589 overall, and Snyder has 14 new cases at 2,263 overall.

Statewide, 7,175 new cases have been confirmed, with the total now over 748,000, of which 76% have recovered.

Major outbreaks continue at Valley state and federal prisons.

SCI Coal Township now has 132 inmates infected, along with 17 staff.

Allenwood Federal Prisons have 129 inmates infected – 99 at the Medium campus, 29 at Low, one at USP Allenwood – and 62 staffers with COVID.

Lewisburg penitentiary has 54 active inmate cases and 24 active cases right now among staff.

At Valley state run facilities (updated Thursday):

Selinsgrove Center – 48 total residents have been infected (25 active), 176 staff have been infected (53 active)

Danville State Hospital – 36 total patients have been infected (five active), 29 staff have been infected (10 active)

At Valley long-term care facilities (updated Wednesday):

Among 17 Northumberland County facilities – 839 total resident cases, 211 total staff cases and 169 deaths. These numbers represent slight changes: Watsontown Nursing and Rehabilitation has 164 active cases – 97 among residents and 67 among staff. Mount Carmel Nursing and Rehabilitation has 163 total cases – 99 among residents (zero active) and 64 among staff (one active) Mountainview Coal Township has three active staff case and one active resident case – 278 total among residents and staff

In two Snyder County facilities – 115 total resident cases, 31 total staff cases and 20 deaths

In six Montour County facilities – 217 total resident cases, 53 total staff cases, and 19 deaths; at Grandview Nursing and Rehabilitation there are 12 active resident cases and two active staff cases (204 total)

Among seven Union County facilities – 211 total resident cases, 34 total staff cases, and 24 deaths

Since Wednesday, 321 more vaccine doses had been administered in the Valley (over 321, 000 doses administered statewide).

Montour – 101 more doses administered (2,622 total)

Northumberland – 20 more doses administered (3,336 total)

Snyder – 64 more doses administered (849 total)

Union – 136 more doses administered (1,584 total)

There are 3,427,975 individuals who have tested negative to date. Approximately 21,217 of our total cases are among health care workers. County-specific information and a statewide map are available on the COVID-19 Data Dashboard.