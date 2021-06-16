312 New Statewide COVID Cases, 2 Northumberland County Cases

HARRISBURG – Another day of fewer than 500 new cases of COVID-19 statewide…In its daily update Wednesday, the state Department of Health reported 312 new cases, for a total of 1,209,448 – 96% of those people have fully recovered. Locally, there were just two new cases, both in Northumberland County for a total of 9,965 since the start of the pandemic. Snyder County remains with 3,673 cases, Union has 6,151, and Montour has 2,019 – that case count was reconciled in Wednesday’s update.

There were 17 new deaths reported statewide for the virus, for a total of 27,531 since the pandemic began. There were no new deaths locally – Northumberland County remains with 357 deaths, Union has 89, Snyder has 85 and Montour has 67 deaths.

Statewide hospitalizations continue going down, with 465 total, including 114 in the ICU and 80 on ventilators. Geisinger Danville has 21 COVID patients, seven of those in the ICU and two on ventilators. Geisinger Shamokin has one patient, and Evangelical Community Hospital has four COVID patients, with two in intensive care.

In statewide vaccine data, the Department of Health says 11.2 million total doses have been administered, with 5.1 million fully vaccinated – 57.8% of those 18 and older are fully vaccinated as well.

In the Valley, there were 479 more vaccine doses administered. Northumberland County administered 249 more doses, for a total of 76,246 (38,040 fully vaccinated, 38,206 partially). Snyder County has 90 more doses for a total of 27,639 (12,726 fully, 14,117 partially), Union has 106 new doses, 33,982 total (16,270 fully, 17,712 partially), and Montour has 34 new doses, 21,629 total (10,618 fully, 11,011 partially).